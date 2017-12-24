        <
          Alvin Kamara jokes about starting GoFundMe page if league fines him for Christmas cleats

          8:04 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
          NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was willing to risk a fine from the "Grinch" by wearing a pair of red Christmas-themed cleats on Sunday designed to look like Christmas stockings.

          It's against NFL rules for players to wears cleats that don't match their team colors, so a fine is likely coming -- though the league had not confirmed that as of Sunday afternoon.

          "I just feel like it's Christmas, everybody's in the Christmas spirit, so why not? Hopefully they don't do me too bad," Kamara said before teammate Mark Ingram chimed in from the next locker.

          "If they fine him, they're the Grinch," Ingram said, with Kamara agreeing. "Don't be the Grinch. Do not be the Grinch."

          Kamara joked after the 23-13 win against Atlanta that he will start a GoFundMe page if he does get fined.

          "If the league wants to be the Grinch, I'll take it," Kamara said. "Whatever I get from the GoFundMe, I'll pay the fine and then donate the rest to charity."

