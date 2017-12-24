ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman got in the holiday spirit Sunday, celebrating a pick-six against the Dallas Cowboys by leaping into a giant Salvation Army kettle at AT&T Stadium.

Coleman drew a 15-yard penalty for the celebration, which mirrored one done by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott last season. Elliott wasn't fined for the celebration.

Elliott was the intended target of a dump-off pass that Dak Prescott overthrew. Coleman caught it and returned it 30 yards for his second pick-six of the season. He also had one against the Colts in Week 4.

Coleman's touchdown gave Seattle a 7-6 lead. The Seahawks won the game 21-12.