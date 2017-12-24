        <
          Justin Coleman celebrates with Salvation Army kettle jump, a la Ezekiel Elliott

          It's a drop in the bucket for Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman after his pick-six against the Cowboys. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports
          7:31 PM ET
          • Brady HendersonESPN

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman got in the holiday spirit Sunday, celebrating a pick-six against the Dallas Cowboys by leaping into a giant Salvation Army kettle at AT&T Stadium.

          Coleman drew a 15-yard penalty for the celebration, which mirrored one done by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott last season. Elliott wasn't fined for the celebration.

          Elliott was the intended target of a dump-off pass that Dak Prescott overthrew. Coleman caught it and returned it 30 yards for his second pick-six of the season. He also had one against the Colts in Week 4.

          Coleman's touchdown gave Seattle a 7-6 lead. The Seahawks won the game 21-12.

