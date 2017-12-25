Jerry Jones is disappointed in the Cowboys' performance against the Seahawks, but backs Jason Garrett as head coach. (0:33)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will miss the playoffs for the fifth time in Jason Garrett's seven full seasons as head coach, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones does not sound like he will be making a coaching change.

The Cowboys' 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks knocked them out of playoff contention with their Week 17 finale at Philadelphia left to play.

"Just so we're clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators," Jones said. "I feel good about our head coach."

Garrett has a 67-55 record, including his 5-3 mark as the interim coach in 2010, and has led the Cowboys to the playoffs twice in 2014 and '16. The Cowboys had home-field advantage through the playoffs last season with a 13-3 record but lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Garrett signed a five-year deal after directing the Cowboys to a 12-4 record in 2014.

He was not interested in talking about his future on Sunday.

"My job is to [do] the best job for this football team," Garrett said. "It was a tough loss for us today, and we're going to get back to work and try to finish strong."

After last year, coordinators Scott Linehan (offense), Rod Marinelli (defense) and Rich Bisaccia (special teams) signed extensions. A number of assistants have expiring contracts, though.

Linehan came into question Sunday when he did not give the ball to Ezekiel Elliott on two plays from inside the Seattle 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter with the Cowboys trailing by nine points.

The Cowboys' passing game has been stagnant for a good part of the season. Dak Prescott has not thrown for at least 200 yards in seven games, and not even Elliott's return from suspension opened things in the passing game.

"We'll just look at everything. We certainly will look at this game," Jones said. "We played a team that's got a good chance to be in the playoffs out there, and we will have a lot of time to think about it when that's not us in there. Believe you me, we'll be second-guessing some playcalls for sure, but that's not really what happened out there today. We played a good team. We let them hang in there way too long, and then as good teams do, they got inspired by some turnovers, and there you go."

Garrett was named the NFL's Coach of the Year after last season. He is the second-longest-tenured coach and second-winningest coach in franchise history after Tom Landry. But he has not been able to deliver regular success, with a potential fourth 8-8 finish in his seven seasons if the Cowboys lose next week to the Eagles.

"I'm excited about our future with Dak at quarterback, extremely excited about our future," Jones said. "There's no qualms, no issues if you're talking about anyplace else relative to anything to do with the coaching, within certain boundaries, but specifically at the top. We've just got to get it done better."