JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jaelen Strong said on social media that he tore his left ACL in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.

Strong said on Instagram that he was so excited to be active for the first time this season since joining the Jaguars, and he wanted to walk off the field under his own power after the injury because he wanted to be a good example for children watching the game.

Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 44-33 loss at Levi's Stadium.

The Jaguars claimed Strong off waivers from Houston on Sept. 19. The Texans' third-round draft pick in 2015 was suspended for the 2017 season opener after he was arrested and charged with illegal possession of marijuana during the 2016 offseason. He played in the Texans' Week 2 game before getting cut.

Strong appeared in his first game for the Jaguars on Sunday because of ankle injuries to Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.

Strong has 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns in his career.