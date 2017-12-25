Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison went unclaimed on waivers and is now a free agent, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers released Harrison, their franchise sack leader, on Saturday to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who is returning from suspension.

Harrison, 39, has 80.5 sacks in a Pittsburgh uniform, including at least five sacks in each of the past three regular seasons despite playing a part-time role. Harrison also came up big in the Steelers' past two playoff runs with multiple sacks.

But his role decreased as the Steelers transitioned to more pass-coverage work for outside linebackers Bud Dupree and rookie T.J. Watt.

Harrison has played 40 snaps through 14 games this season, compared to 587 last year. He signed a two-year deal in March.

ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.