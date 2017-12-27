GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A fired food service worker has been charged with ramming other vehicles at Lambeau Field last week in Green Bay.

Forty-year-old Chay Vang was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and five misdemeanor counts of damage to property. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reported that Vang's cash bond was set at $10,000.

According to the complaint, Vang was working for Delaware North on Dec. 3 at Lambeau Field when he got into a fight with a 25-year-old coworker during a Green Bay Packers game.

The complaint says Delaware North investigated and fired Vang. The former coworker was getting out of his car in the employee parking lot last Friday when Vang allegedly drove into the car and repeatedly smashed it.

Five vehicles were damaged. Vang told police he rammed the car because "he wanted justice" and no one was listening to him.