What are the five must-watch NFL games this week? ESPN's matchup quality metric, which utilizes ESPN's Football Power Index to rank games on a 0-100 scale based on the quality of teams and projected closeness of the final score, tells us the top games of Week 17.

Matchup quality: 75 out of 100

FPI win projection: Saints, 62 percent

FPI playoff leverage: Saints, 0 percent; Buccaneers, 0 percent

The help of a decent defense and an excellent ground game has helped buoy an always-excellent Saints aerial attack and make New Orleans a Super Bowl contender.

While the combination of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara has been excellent, in terms of efficiency the Saints have been much better off with the ball in the rookie's hands.

The Saints' offense has added .04 expected points per play on Ingram rushes -- the equivalent of about the fourth-best rushing attack this season. But when it's Kamara doing the running, that number has jumped to 0.25 expected points per play. Granted, Kamara has more than 100 fewer rushes than Ingram, but he's been remarkably efficient when he has run the ball. And that isn't even mentioning what he's done in the receiving game.

Matchup quality: 72 out of 100

FPI win projection: Falcons, 60 percent

FPI playoff leverage: Falcons, 84 percent; Panthers, 0 percent

With 2017 almost gone, can we measure the Kyle Shanahan effect? Sort of.

Have the Falcons been worse on offense than they were last year? Absolutely. The 2016 Falcons added more expected points per play on passing plays than any other team over the last two seasons (and behind only the 2013 Broncos over the last five years). The current Falcons rank 14th among the 64 teams over the last two years. The 2016 Falcons had the fifth-most efficient ground game (in terms of EPA/P) among teams in 2016 or 2017, while the 2017 version ranks 29th.

But can we put that all on the offensive coordinator change? Almost certainly not. The 2016 Falcons were a major outlier. Any reasonable person would have expected them to take a step back this season. It's also worth noting that the 2017 Falcons have added more expected points per play via both the pass and run than the 2015 Falcons ... for whom Shanahan was also the coordinator. In other words: The departure of Shanahan likely hurt the Falcons, but it's not the only reason they aren't what they were a year ago.

Matchup quality: 67 out of 100

FPI win projection: Eagles, 75 percent

FPI playoff leverage: Eagles, 0 percent; Cowboys, 0 percent

If you had other Christmas night plans and just checked the score of the Raiders-Eagles game, don't be fooled: The Eagles' offense was a problem.

Philadelphia had an offensive efficiency rating of 8 (out of 100) in that game, by far its worst efficiency rating score of the year. Efficiency is essentially expected points per play that down-weights garbage time and adjusts for season averages. And the Eagles haven't had an offensive efficiency rating that bad since they played the Vikings in Week 7 of 2016.

In other words: Those alarm bells going off in Philadelphia over whether Nick Foles can finish what Carson Wentz started are justified.

Matchup quality: 57 out of 100

FPI win projection: Chargers, 76 percent

FPI playoff leverage: Chargers, 55 percent; Raiders, 0 percent

A couple of weeks ago we wrote about how the Chargers were better than their record, and now at 8-7 that still holds true. What's interesting about Los Angeles' AFC team is that despite needing a win in Week 17 and help elsewhere to get into the playoffs, the Chargers are possibly the biggest threat to the Patriots and Steelers in the conference. FPI believes the Chargers are 5.0 points above average per game and the seventh-best team in football going forward. Of course, they'll still probably be underdogs on wild-card weekend if they make it in because they will be on the road.

Matchup quality: 54 out of 100

FPI win projection: Jaguars, 59 percent

FPI playoff leverage: Titans, 85 percent; Jaguars, 0 percent

In terms of team quality, FPI doesn't think the Titans deserve to be anywhere near the playoffs. And yet here we are. The model thinks Tennessee is the 21st-best team in football going forward, or more than a touchdown worse per game than the aforementioned Chargers. Nonetheless, the Titans are in a more advantageous position than Los Angeles.

Because Jacksonville has nothing to play for, Tennessee is favored in Vegas. But just because the Jaguars have nothing to play for doesn't mean they won't play well. It sounds like Doug Marrone plans to mostly play his starters, and in a normal circumstance, FPI thinks Jacksonville is more likely to win this one.

High-leverage game of the week: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Matchup quality: 49 out of 100

FPI win projection: Seahawks, 85 percent

FPI playoff leverage: Seahawks, 40 percent; Cardinals, 0 percent

You may have heard: The Seattle Seahawks are banged up. Most notably, they've been playing without star defensive backs Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor since Week 11. How much of an impact has that had?

Well, in the passing game alone, Seattle's defense is adding about .09 expected points per play less since Week 11 compared with how it performed before that. That roughly translates to about 3.5 points per game -- quite significant. Is that all because of Sherman and Chancellor? Tough to say, but it's pretty clear their injuries mattered a good bit.

