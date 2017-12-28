A St. Louis judge is allowing a lawsuit brought against the NFL over the Rams to go forward after he denied Wednesday most of the pretrial motions introduced by the defendants.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Christopher McGraugh ruled against requests to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction or to send the case to arbitration under the terms of a previous stadium lease, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"We look forward to receiving the discovery that was sent out months ago," Bob Blitz, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in an email, according to the newspaper's report.

McGraugh did dismiss a claim of fraud against the league and its owners, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The city of St. Louis filed the lawsuit in April over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles, alleging that the league violated its own relocation guidelines and enriched itself at the expense of the community it left behind.

The lawsuit was filed 15 months after the team departed. St. Louis is joined in the lawsuit by St. Louis County and the region's sports authority. The lawsuit named the NFL, all 32 teams and their owners and seeks unspecified but "extensive" damages and restitution.

Attorneys for the defendants didn't immediately provide comment, according to the Post-Dispatch. The Rams have previously said they don't comment on pending litigation.

