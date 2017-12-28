TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said Thursday that he intends to apologize to New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore at some point during Sunday's season finale in Tampa.

In Week 9 in New Orleans, quarterback Jameis Winston tapped Lattimore on the back of his helmet and told him to go back to his sideline. Lattimore then turned around and pushed Winston. Evans, who felt like he needed to defend Winston, charged Lattimore and launched himself into Lattimore's back.

Evans was suspended for one game without pay for his role in the incident, which he immediately expressed remorse for. Winston was fined $12,154.

Evans told ESPN Thursday that it was a "bulls--- move" on his part and that it was done "in the heat of the moment." At that point in the game, the Bucs were down 30-3.

He was very complimentary of the season Lattimore has had; the rookie received a Pro Bowl invite and is now in consideration for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"He's a great player, having a fantastic season. The ball just finds him, a physical corner, a really good player," Evans said. "It's gonna be fun to play him again."

Lattimore downplayed the incident when talking to reporters Wednesday, saying, "I'm not about to answer a hundred questions about it. But, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Lattimore did, however, "like" a tweet that was posted with the quote from Evans praising him.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter told New Orleans reporters that he didn't feel the need to address the incident with Evans.

"That's in the past, and mistakes were made, and fines were handed out," Koetter said. "There was a suspension, and that was in the past. That was the last game, and this is a different game."

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.