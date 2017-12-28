Bucs QB Jameis Winston on approaching Chris Baker with teammates: "We've got to be accountable for each other because this is the ultimate team game." (0:31)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston expressed remorse Thursday for an outburst at the end of a 22-19 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

On the Bucs' final possession, Winston was sacked by Kawann Short and stripped of the football, but believed he'd recovered it. The officiating crew did not see it that way, and Winston did not hold back showing his dissatisfaction with the call.

Editor's Picks Bucs' Evans to apologize to Saints' Lattimore Buccaneers WR Mike Evans said Thursday that he intends to apologize to Saints rookie CB Marshon Lattimore at some point during Sunday's season finale in Tampa.

Bucs play hard for Koetter but still stumble against Panthers The Bucs' D had one of its best games, and the offense gained nearly 400 yards. It was a loss, but maybe the signs were good for Dirk Koetter's job.

Panthers clinch playoff spot with 22-19 win over Bucs Cam Newton scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a 22-19 win over the upset-minded Tampa Bay Buccaneers and clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. 2 Related

He had to be restrained by teammates and at one point attempted to charge back onto the field, unintentionally knocking over Shelton Quarles, the Bucs' director of football operations.

"I knew I had the ball and it didn't go my way," Winston said Thursday. "Now, looking back, I know I can't do that. But man, I want to win. That's just being competitive. If you want to win and if you feel like you had something and someone tells you otherwise, 'Man. Come on now.'"

Winston said his frustration was purely about that play and not about the way the Bucs' 4-11 season has gone.

"It was just that game. I wanted to win that game," he said. "Offense did a good job. I had a couple of turnovers there that kind of hurt us. But having that turnover at the end of the game, man, that hurts. I don't like losing."

Winston also said that he did not confront defensive tackle Chris Baker in the locker room after the game. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Winston and Kwon Alexander were not happy with Baker's lack of remorse for his role in surrendering the game-winning touchdown. Baker's effort has been called into question at times this season.

"I didn't confront Chris, period. I joined a conversation that was going on. I didn't approach Chris at all," Winston said.

Winston said he does believe it's on the players to handle those situations and not on the coaching staff.

"It's called self-policing," Winston said. "We're all grown men in there and we have to be accountable for everything we do. And we've got to be accountable for each other because this is the ultimate team game. So whether somebody is doing a great job or not-so-well job, we have to be accountable for our mistakes and we have to fix it without a coach telling us what to do. As a team, we can fix it, because we all get along. That's what a real friend would do."