EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The futures of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. became a bit clearer Friday when Dave Gettleman was introduced as the new general manager. They both appear likely to remain with the team.

Gettleman was hired Thursday to replace Jerry Reese, who was fired after 11 years on the job along with coach Ben McAdoo earlier this month. Gettleman's comments seem to indicate he's on board with keeping his two biggest stars past this season.

"It makes a lot of sense, doesn't it?" Gettleman said when asked whether it would be prudent to re-sign Beckham, who is set to play on his fifth-year option next year. "You know [former Giants general manager] Ernie [Accorsi] told me something a long time ago. Don't quit on talent. Don't quit on talent."

Beckham is not likely to take the field until there is a new deal in place after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. He has expressed a desire to be the highest-paid player in football.

"No. 1, who doesn't want a lot of money? Anybody in here not want a lot of money?" Gettleman said. "Everybody wants a lot of money, guys, OK. I don't know Odell.

"Never met him. I look forward to it. Obviously he's an extremely talented kid and makes stuff happen. We'll have that ... what's that song 'Getting to Know You' and go from there."

Manning has two years remaining on his contract, but he was benched earlier this season -- before being reinstated as the starter -- and the Giants could be selecting second in next year's draft. A franchise quarterback could be in their future.

It doesn't mean Gettleman would necessarily want to move on from Manning immediately.

"I'll address that right now," Gettleman said moments after mentioning that Manning is their quarterback, for now. "Let me tell you something. I don't care what position it is. You can never have too many great players at one position."

Gettleman was a pro personnel executive for the Giants when Manning led them to a pair of Super Bowl triumphs. He thinks there is something left in Manning's soon-to-be 37-year-old body.

"Listen, Eli has won a lot of games. He's a great competitor. He's very intelligent. He and I are going to talk, and, if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage -- and I don't believe it was -- then we'll just keep moving."

Manning had his best game two weeks ago against the Eagles. He threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns before the Giants were shut out last week by the Arizona Cardinals.

Ownership also appears convinced that Manning and Beckham will be part of the future.

"I still want [Beckham] to be a part of this team in the future, but I think I have to sit with Dave and the new head coach and figure out what is going to happen there," said co-owner John Mara, who added that he believed Manning could still play at a high level. "But let's face it, players with [Beckham's] ability don't come along very often.

"So, yes, I want him to be a part of this team's future."

It seems more a matter of when, not if, with Beckham.

"As to when we actually do the contract, I think that is for discussion," Mara said.

Manning and Beckham were major topics during the Giants' interview process for their new general manager. Mara said he received pretty much the same answer from all the candidates.

The Giants interviewed Gettleman, assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

Gettleman knows Manning; he's one of three players remaining on the active roster from Gettleman's first stint with the team.

The new general manager is less familiar with Beckham, aside from an incident in 2015 when he saw Beckham and Josh Norman, then a cornerback for Gettleman's Carolina Panthers, fight on the field for most of the first three quarters. Beckham was suspended for his actions in the contest.

Gettleman isn't going to hold that against the Giants' top playmaker.

"I have no idea what was going on in Odell's head in that game. I have no idea why all that happened. I would want to sit down with Odell and say, 'Why?' The bottom line is shame on me if I have any preconceived notion about guys as people because there is no way in god's green earth, I don't know these guys. Shame on me if I do. Everyone is going to get a fair shake. Believe it."