The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting center Pat Elflein as they look to clinch a first-round bye in their regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The rookie was ruled out with a shoulder injury Friday and will miss his second game of the season.

Along with Elflein being out, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (ankle) and long-snapper Kevin McDermott (shoulder) suffered injuries against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday and also will be sidelined in Week 17. Cornerback Tramaine Brock will miss a second straight game with a foot injury.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein's shoulder issue is the result of a lingering injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. Elflein was able to return for the Vikings' past two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Packers.

Left guard Nick Easton filled in for Elflein at center in Week 14. Easton fractured his ankle against the Packers and is out for the season, so center duties will go to Joe Berger against the Bears.

Zimmer would not specify who would start at right guard in place of Berger, but it's possible Mike Remmers will slide over from right tackle, with Rashod Hill replacing him. With Jeremiah Sirles expected to replace Easton at left guard again, rookie Danny Isidora could be in the mix to fill in at right guard.

"I don't know," Zimmer said of the offensive line combination. "You'll have to see Sunday."

The Vikings will use their seventh offensive line combination of the season Sunday. In 2016, the Vikings used eight personnel groupings on the offensive line.

Minnesota's starting offensive linemen were together for roughly 12 minutes in Week 16 for the first time since Oct. 9. Every starter except Berger has missed time.

The biggest area in which the Vikings might be affected is the screen game. Elflein's athleticism has played a sizable role in Minnesota's establishing a short passing game through his ability to make his way out to the perimeter and run block.

Against the Bengals, Latavius Murray's longest reception of the day came off a short pass he took 28 yards down the sideline, thanks to a block Elflein laid down several yards in front of him. Case Keenum is completing 82.8 percent of his throws behind the line of scrimmage and has done most of his damage this season on passes thrown 1 to 10 yards (72.7 completion percentage, 1,206 yards, 8 TDs).

"[Elflein] can get out and get on athletic players in space and usually get the blocks, so that's big," Zimmer said last week. "Not as many can get out to the perimeter like he can. A lot of guys can get out there, but they have a hard time blocking the linebackers or the [defensive backs] in space. Pat usually does a pretty good job with that."

The Vikings can guarantee a bye to the divisional round if they beat the Bears on Sunday.