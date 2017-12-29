Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman was not fined by the NFL for his celebratory leap into a Salvation Army kettle last week, according to a league source.

Coleman jumped into one of the oversized red kettles behind the end zones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in Seattle's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

The celebration mirrored one done by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott last season. Elliott also avoided a fine.

Justin Coleman lept into a Salvation Army kettle after his pick-six against the Cowboys. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Officials flagged Coleman 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct; NFL celebration rules prohibit players from using props.

Coleman said his celebration was preplanned.

"I was telling the guys, if I catch a pick-six in that end zone, I'm gonna jump in the kettle and throw the ball out," he said after the Seahawks' 21-12 victory. "It don't matter. I was just telling them, that's what's going to happen. Everybody was telling me I was going to catch a pick, and it came to me. I give God the glory."

It was Coleman's second pick-six of the season. He had one in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.