Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi explain that even with the Eagles likely resting starters, they expect them to win in Week 17. (0:37)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles activated rookie cornerback Sidney Jones from the football/non-injury list Saturday ahead of their regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, it was announced Saturday.

Editor's Picks NFL playoff picture: What's at stake in Week 17 Three berths, a first-round bye, home-field advantage in the AFC and the NFC South crown are still up for grabs. Here's everything on the line Sunday.

Nick Foles preparing to start, looking to sync up with Alshon Jeffery Nick Foles knows he looked sharper against the Giants than last week against the Raiders, and he says he has to give his receivers more chances. 1 Related

Sunday marks the anniversary of the last time Jones played -- in the Peach Bowl as a member of the Washington Huskies against Alabama. The second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft has been on the mend since he ruptured his Achilles during his pro day.

Jones, who began practicing Dec. 12, could finally see some playing time this week.

He has been looking like his old, playmaking self of late. The Eagles now have the option of seeing how he responds to game action before deciding whether to use him in the postseason.

Coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that Jones not being exposed to the physicality of the sport in a long time "is a little bit of a concern" but said he is doing well healthwise.

The Eagles selected Sidney Jones with the 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft even though he had ruptured his Achilles tendon just a month prior. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jones had "mini-open repair" surgery performed by Dr. Robert Anderson to repair the Achilles -- a less-invasive procedure that has netted good return rates for NFL players since it was introduced in 2012. The average time of return to play from the mini-open is about nine months, which is about how far out from surgery Jones is now. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs came back from the procedure in just over five months and posted double-digit sacks in each of his next two seasons.

"We're seeing guys come back at a higher rate and equaling performance at a much more consistent pattern than what, at least historically, has been talked about and kind of been the black cloud around this injury in the past," said Dr. Kirk McCullough, who, along with Anderson, released a study in 2014 on the results of their mini-open repairs on NFL athletes.

An outside cornerback group led by Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby has held its own this season in Jones' absence but has had some letdowns over the past few weeks.