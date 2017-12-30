The New York Jets have placed running back Matt Forte on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury amid a series of roster moves that were announced Saturday.

The Jets also placed running back Akeem Judd (ankle) on injured reserve while activating running back Jahad Thomas and wide receiver Lucky Whitehead from the practice squad.

Forte, 32, rushed for 381 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season, his second with the Jets.

Forte admitted this week the season has been a struggle, but he hopes to play next year.

"Since the bye week [Week 11], I've been basically playing on one leg, so that's been tough," he said.

Forte believes he can be ready for next season with rest and rehab, but he likely will be released by the Jets. He has one year remaining on his contact, but they can save $3 million in cap space by releasing him.

"My contract is for three years and this was the second year of it, so I'm under contract," Forte said. "What they do with that is not in my control."

Starting right guard Brian Winters, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, tweeted that he is having surgery on his torn abdominal and abductor muscles. He wrote that that the muscles were "completely torn" during the second quarter of New York's game at Oakland in Week 2 but played most of the season.

Winters appeared on the team's injury report every week since the injuries. He was limited for most Wednesday practices before being a full participant later in the week and playing in games.

"I tried as best I could to get out there and kill it every game," Winters wrote, "but my body just isn't allowing me to push it any further."

Winters added that he is confident he will be back "better than ever" after surgery and rehabilitation in the offseason.

ESPN's Rich Cimini and The Associated Press contributed to this report.