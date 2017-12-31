Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is likely to step away from the game after this season, though he has not yet informed the team of his plans, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Another source told ESPN's Jim Trotter that Arians will make his decision after discussing the situation with his wife following Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

A two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year, Arians is 48-30-1 with Arizona. He coached Arizona to winning records in each of his first three seasons and back-to-back postseason appearances in 2014 and '15, including a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

But Arizona has missed the postseason the past two seasons, in part because of long-term injuries to key players such as Carson Palmer, David Johnson, Jared Veldheer, Mike Iupati, Tyrann Mathieu and Evan Mathis.

Arians, 65, also has experienced multiple health scares during his tenure with Arizona. He was hospitalized in August 2016 with symptoms of diverticulitis, and he had surgery in February to remove a cancerous piece of his kidney.

Questions about Arians' health led to speculation in recent months about his future with the Cardinals. But Arians publicly stated that he wanted to remain with the Cardinals, saying as recently as this past week that he was "a little tired" of answering questions about his future.

In July, Arians said he'd like to at least finish out his contract, which runs through 2018 and also includes a team option for 2019.

Arians was a longtime offensive assistant before he was hired by the Cardinals in 2013. He gained renown as a quarterbacks guru for his work with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis and Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

Arians served as Indianapolis' interim coach and led the Colts to a 9-3 record in 2012, when he was named the Associated Press' Coach of the Year, while head coach Chuck Pagano was away from the team to undergo cancer treatment.