Biggest NFL injuries of Week 17

Here are the biggest injuries in Week 17:

LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: McCoy injured his ankle while being tackled after a three-yard run in the third quarter. He was helped to his feet by trainers before appearing unsteady, leading for the medical staff to call for a cart to take him to the locker room. He was declared questionable to return. McCoy was replaced in the backfield by Marcus Murphy, whom the Bills signed off their practice squad Tuesday. McCoy was later downgraded to out.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Attempting to haul in a Jimmy Garoppolo pass over the middle during the second quarter, Goodwin was hit high by Rams defensive back Blake Countess, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Goodwin's arms shot up as he lay on the field, and he was subsequently attended to by 49ers medical staff. He was eventually able to stand up and get on the cart to be taken to the locker room.

He was declared out for the duration of the game and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Shawn Williams, S, Cincinnati Bengals: Williams exited the game late in the third quarter under his own power but was declared doubtful to return because of a back injury.

Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens: In the process of hauling in what was at the time a 19-yard catch that was later overturned on a challenge, Wallace was decked by Bengals safety Shawn Williams. He went to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion but was subsequently cleared.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: Late in the second quarter, the Chiefs announced that Hunt had an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

De'Anthony Thomas, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: In the process of fielding a punt against the Broncos, Thomas appeared to have his leg stuck awkwardly as he was being tackled. He remained down on the field where he was attended to by Chiefs medical staff, then carted back to the locker room with an air cast on his leg. He was quickly declared out for the remainder of the game.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Gabriel appeared to sustain an injury during a special teams play. He went back to the locker room with Falcons medical personnel and was declared questionable to return because of a hamstring injury.

Andy Levitre, OG, Atlanta Falcons: Early in the first quarter, Levitre exited the game because of a triceps injury, and the team declared him questionable to return. Ben Garland replaced him at left guard.

Michael Bennett, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Bennett came out of the game against the Cardinals early in the first quarter, clutching at his left hand or arm. However, after a few plays off, Bennett was back in the game.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones was shaken up on the Falcons' first offensive series as he took a hard shot from Mike Adams while attempting to haul in a pass over the middle. After missing a few snaps, he made his return to the field.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: Early in the fourth quarter, Anderson took a shot to the head from Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. He was brought back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions: Riddick was sidelined with a rib injury during the Lions' game against the Packers and initially was declared questionable to return. During the second half, he was downgraded to out.

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans: Fuller, who was expected to have an elevated role in Week 17 with DeAndre Hopkins out of the lineup, was ruled out of the game early in the first quarter after aggravating a knee injury.

Jonathan Cooper, OG, Dallas Cowboys: Cooper remained down after a play late in the first half and was helped off the field and into the locker room to have his left knee examined. Joe Looney replaced him in the lineup.

Marcus Maye, S, New York Jets: During a play on which he was penalized for pass interference against Brandin Cooks, Maye appeared to injure his foot or ankle and was brought back to the locker room for testing. He was declared questionable to return because of a right ankle injury. During the third quarter, the Jets downgraded Maye to out.

Devante Mays, RB, Green Bay Packers: Mays suffered a shoulder injury during the first half against the Lions, and the Packers declared him questionable to return.

Teez Tabor, CB, Detroit Lions: Tabor injured his arm during the first quarter and was brought directly to the locker room for further testing. The Lions declared him questionable to return because of the arm injury. Early in the second half, Tabor was downgraded to out.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers: Allison injured a finger on his right hand during the first quarter. After having it looked at on the sideline, he retreated to the locker room. The Packers declared him questionable to return.

John Jerry, OG, New York Giants: The Giants announced during the first half that Jerry was out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Don Carey, S, Detroit Lions: Carey went down in the first quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. He was attended to on the field and required assistance getting to the sideline before heading to the locker room. Carey was ruled out with a knee injury.

Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins: Perine left the Redskins' Week 16 game early because of an Achilles tendon injury, and it appears the injury flared up again early in Week 17. The running back left the game during the first quarter, and the club declared him questionable to return. Early in the second half, the Redskins downgraded him to out.