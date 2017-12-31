Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott says he's sad the season is over, but is happy to move forward to next year. (0:23)

PHILADELPHIA -- Ezekiel Elliott did not want to dwell on "what if?" when it came to the Dallas Cowboys' season.

As in, what if he hadn't missed six games because of a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy?

"The fact of the matter is it doesn't matter," Elliott said. "What's the point of going what if? It already happened. You've got to look forward and control what you can control and make sure you come back ready next year contending and make it to the playoffs."

The Cowboys went 3-3 in Elliott's absence, stemming from alleged incidents involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities did not press charges against Elliott because of inconsistent evidence, but the league felt there was persuasive evidence to determine that he violated the personal conduct policy after an investigation that lasted more than a year.

Elliott fought the NFL's suspension through the legal system for months and was able to play in the first eight games, with the Cowboys posting a 5-3 record. After losing a round in the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Elliott dropped his case entirely.

Elliott said he is at peace with how things played out.

He spent most of his six weeks off working out in Cabo. Elliott finished 17 yards short of posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons because of his six-game suspension, with 103 yards on 27 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

He finished the season with 242 carries for 983 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

"I'm actually sad the season's over," Elliott said. "I wish it would've ended differently. I wish we were playing in the playoffs right now. But I'm happy to have everything behind me. I'm happy to move forward. I'm going to use it as fuel for next year."