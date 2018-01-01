The Bills celebrate in their locker room after they clinched their first playoff spot since 1999 following the Bengals' win over the Ravens. (0:37)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Buffalo Bills ended their 17-year playoff drought after a 22-16 win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens' last-second 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a scramble to the finish, the Bills took the final postseason berth when Cincinnati stunned Baltimore, scoring on a fourth-and-12 play when Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds remaining.

Buffalo earns the No. 6 seed and will travel next weekend to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be Jaguars coach Doug Marrone's first against Buffalo as a head coach since resigning as Bills coach on Dec. 31, 2014.

"It's such an emotional moment," first-year Bills coach Sean McDermott said in the locker room after the Ravens' dramatic loss. "No one gave this team a chance all year long. Our fans have been great all season long and I'm looking forward to seeing them at our playoff game."

The Bills tweeted their thanks to the Bengals Sunday night.

The Bills still face long odds. Their odds to win the Super Bowl when the season began were 200-1. After Week 8, when they were a surprising 5-2, their odds were 50-1. Three weeks later, after three consecutive losses, they were 500-1. And after Sunday's game, 100-1.

On the other hand, the Ravens' projected chances of reaching the postseason were at 97 percent before their game with the Bengals began, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Among the other teams that had not clinched a spot yet, none had more than a 68 percent chance.

"It's tough," Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said after the game. "Those are guys in there [locker room] we've gone to battle on the football field together for 17 weeks, and you try to create something special and get yourself in the playoffs. So when you put that kind of work in and [you] aren't quite good enough, it's a tough pill to swallow."

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said the team was stunned. "We went from having all our dreams come true to having it go away in a matter of seconds," he said. "It's like a bad dream. You can't believe this happened to us."

The Bills qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 1999, when they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans on a last-second kickoff return for a touchdown that became known as the "Music City Miracle."

Buffalo's streak of 17 seasons out of the playoffs was the longest active drought in the NFL and the longest in NFL history that took place entirely after the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The Cleveland Browns, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2002, now own the NFL's longest active playoff drought (15 seasons).

The Bills finished the regular season with a 9-7 record.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this article.