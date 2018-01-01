TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans both made history in Sunday's 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Evans joined an elite group, reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth-straight season. With 55 receiving yards and a catch on a two-point conversion, Evans joins Randy Moss and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green as the only receivers in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in each of their first four seasons.

Evans needed 54 yards heading into Sunday's game and had to do it against one of the league's best up-and-coming cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore, who held him to just one catch for 13 yards in Week 9.

Nineteen of Evans' 32 career touchdowns have come from the hand of Winston, who on Sunday threw his 69th career TD pass.

While Winston's strike went to Chris Godwin and not Evans, it did, however, break Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino's record for most touchdown passes before a player's 24th birthday.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans each made some history Sunday. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Winston, who will turn 24 next Saturday, found Godwin for a 39-yard touchdown with 15 seconds on the clock and down one to the Saints. The score lifted the Bucs to just their fifth win of the season.

Marino set the record in 1984 after throwing a career-high 48 touchdowns that season, just his second year in the NFL. For Winston, it took three seasons (45 games).

Winston tied Marino with an 18-yard touchdown throw to Jesus "Bobo" Wilson last week against the Carolina Panthers. He also set a franchise record, becoming the first Bucs quarterback to throw for 300 yards in five games in a single season.

Against the Saints, Winston also passed Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for the fifth-most passing yards by a player from their rookie season to their third season in NFL history. Winston also passed Marino for the third-most passing yards by a player from their rookie season through their third season.