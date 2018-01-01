ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons with the franchise, less than a year after he signed an extension.

The team made the announcement on Monday morning.

The move comes despite Caldwell, 62, having winning seasons in three of his four years. But the Lions missed the playoffs twice in the past three years, including this season, when they went 9-7.

On Sunday, after his team had beaten the Green Bay Packers, 35-11, to complete the organization's first sweep of Green Bay since 1991, Caldwell, who was 36-28 overall with Detroit, declined to defend his job status. He said he planned on spending New Year's Eve with his family and going to work Monday morning as normal. Throughout his time on the hot seat over the past three seasons, Caldwell has never truly defended the job he's done because he said that's not who he is.

"Have you ever heard me defend or anything," Caldwell said. "Not to anybody. It's not just to you. It's not to anybody. I don't make any excuses. It's just not the way I live my life. We go out and we do what we do and let everybody make an assessment from there.

"What's the real assessment is wins, wins and losses. That's the key."

Caldwell had an up-and-down tenure with the Lions. The team went 11-5 in his first season and qualified for the playoffs before losing at Dallas in the wild-card round in 2014. Then they went 7-9 in 2015, but rebounded to make the playoffs at 9-7 in 2016.

Caldwell actually had a better winning percentage in his four years in Detroit than he did during his three years in Indianapolis, when he went 26-22 and made one Super Bowl.

Jim Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons as head coach of the Lions. Detroit was 9-7 in 2017.

Detroit has not won a playoff game since Jan. 5, 1992, against Dallas and has not won a divisional title since 1993. Caldwell's winning percentage of .562 as Lions head coach was the highest of any permanent coach of the franchise for more than one season since Buddy Parker had a 47-23-2 record and .671 winning percentage from 1951-to-1956.

Caldwell also was the first coach to have back-to-back winning seasons with the Lions since Wayne Fontes had three straight winning years from 1993 to '95. That was also the last time the Lions made the playoffs in back-to-back years.

Caldwell is 62-50 in his seven years as a head coach.