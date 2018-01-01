        <
          Bears fire coach John Fox after third straight last-place finish

          9:21 AM ET
          • Jeff DickersonESPN Staff Writer
              Dickerson covers the Chicago Bears for ESPN's NFL Nation. He is the co-host of "Dickerson & Hood" on the ESPN Radio national network, and is heard in Chicago on ESPN 1000.
          John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears after guiding Chicago to a third consecutive last-place finish in the NFC North, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and multiple reports.

          Fox, whose contract ran through the 2018 season, had a 14-34 record with the Bears since being hired in January 2015 after a four-year stint as coach of the Denver Broncos.

          He coached the Broncos to four consecutive division titles and a Super Bowl appearance, but he failed to duplicate that success with the Bears, who haven't had a winning season since 2012 and have made the playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons.

          Fox owns a career record of 133-123 in 16 seasons with Chicago, Denver and the Carolina Panthers.

          His .292 winning percentage is second-worst in franchise history to Abe Gibron, who went 11-30-1 (.274) from 1972 to '74.

          The Bears particularly struggled against their division rivals under Fox, going 3-15 against NFC North opponents over the past three seasons.

