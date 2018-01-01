Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told the Tacoma News Tribune that he doesn't expect the Seahawks to bring him back for the 2018 season.

"I probably won't be back next year," he told the newspaper.

"Just seems like it's a young man's game. I can see them going younger, with younger players," Bennett added to the newspaper. "That's part of the game."

Bennett, 32, said he expects "there to be a lot of changes" with the Seahawks, who missed the postseason to end a streak of five straight playoff appearances.

Editor's Picks All the Seahawks' flaws were on display in season-ending loss to Arizona A disappointing 2017 was summed up in three mistake-filled hours of football at CenturyLink Field.

He is one of a number of players who might not be back with the Seahawks next season, a list that includes cornerback Richard Sherman, punter Jon Ryan and cornerback Jeremy Lane. In addition, safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril are at a career crossroads because of neck injuries.

"With me, I'm fine. I mean, whatever happens, I've loved being a Seahawk. ... You love the organization. You love the players that you played with. We've won a lot of games. So if I am not here I would never have any hard feelings toward the organization. I love Pete Carroll and (general manager) John Schneider, and we just move forward. It's part of football," Bennett told reporters.

"This is just part of sports. It just keep growing and you continuously play for another organization, if you have the opportunity."

Michael Bennett had 8.5 sacks and 40 combined tackles in 16 games with the Seahawks in 2017, his ninth season in the NFL. Elsa/Getty Images

Bennett, who completed his fifth season with the Seahawks on Sunday and had 8.5 sacks (second on the team), told reporters that he played the season with a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

"People, a lot of fans don't realize it when people have injuries and how they play through it," Bennett said. "Most people tear their plantar fascia they don't even do anything. I played through it the whole season. Swollen knee.

"You do what you can for your teammates. You do what you can. That's just the sport."

Bennett is due a $4 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2018 league year, which begins on March 14. He is signed through the 2020 season with scheduled base salaries of $1.5 million in 2018, $6 million in 2019 and $7.5 million in 2020.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.