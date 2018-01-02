The Pittsburgh Steelers are guaranteed a rematch in the divisional round of the playoffs, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a preference on whom he'd like to play.

"I'll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play," he said Tuesday in an interview with 93.7 The Fan.

Roethlisberger was referring to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team he threw a career-worst five interceptions, including two pick sixes, against in a 30-9 Week 5 loss.

"Obviously any game that we're going to play -- since it's the postseason -- is going to be a difficult opponent, but I think just for me personally I'd love to just prove that five interceptions wasn't me in that game," he said.

Ben Roethlisberger would like another shot against the Jaguars after throwing a career-worst five interceptions against Jacksonville in Week 5. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers would play the Jaguars if Jacksonville defeats the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. If Buffalo upsets the Jaguars, Pittsburgh would host either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tennessee Titans, two teams the Steelers defeated during the regular season.

Roethlisberger said Tuesday that the Steelers will spend a portion of each day this week preparing for each potential opponent.