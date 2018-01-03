NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey laid another hit on the Jacksonville Jaguars, this time calling out quarterback Blake Bortles for choking in key moments.

"As long as Bortles is back there, if the ballgame is in his hands, he's going to choke," Casey told 104.5 The Zone in Nashville on Tuesday.

Casey's most recent comments come two days after he challenged the Jaguars' credentials as true contenders following the Titans' 15-10 win to complete a regular-season sweep of the AFC South champions.

"We didn't want their offense to score at all," Casey said. "And it looks like that's what happened. It looks like that's what happened. Sorry. At the beginning of the week, I was talking about that.

"King of the South? King of the South? Sounds great, but gotta be able to beat us. Jacksonville didn't play great today. Appreciate the turnovers. Helped us out a lot."

Titans safety Kevin Byard intercepted Bortles twice on Sunday.

Casey was also in the center of a postgame scuffle with Jaguars linebackers Blair Brown and Donald Payne. Casey and Brown both threw punches, and the incident could be subject to NFL fines.

Titans tackle Jurrell Casey, right, has no faith that Blake Bortles can lead the Jaguars to postseason success, saying, "if the ballgame is in his hands, he's going to choke." Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars defensive lineman Marcell Dareus also made waves in this back-and-forth, saying he hoped the Jaguars could play the "sorry ass" Titans again in the playoffs.

Jacksonville won the AFC South by one game over Tennessee, which plays the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs Saturday.

Jacksonville hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Titans and Jaguars could only meet in the playoffs if both teams advance to the AFC Championship. However, these past few days have provided enough ammunition to ignite the rivalry when they play next season.