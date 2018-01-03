ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For the second consecutive season, Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will have surgery on his left shoulder.

Siemian underwent an evaluation Tuesday in Los Angeles and will have surgery Wednesday to repair the damage from a dislocation suffered Dec. 14 against the Indianapolis Colts. Siemian was sacked by linebacker Barkevious Mingo and landed hard on his non-throwing shoulder.

Siemian left that game and did not play again after being placed on injured reserve.

With a recovery period of eight to 12 weeks, Siemian will likely miss the conditioning portion of the Broncos' offseason program. However, he's expected to be ready to participate in OTAs and minicamps.

Siemian also had surgery on his left shoulder following the 2016 season after playing for most of the season with an AC joint sprain.

Siemian said his shoulder was "a little sore" as players went through their exit physicals Monday.

"Sleeping is kind of tough, but it's all right," he said. "... I have to get this shoulder taken care of. I'll do that and then, just like everybody else, come back to work and get better.''

Siemian said this latest surgery is unrelated to his surgery last year.

The seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft has one year remaining on his original rookie contract.

"I haven't thought that far ahead to be honest with you," Siemian said when asked if he expected to be part of the Broncos' plans in 2018. "As far as I know, I'm under contract another year. Excited to be back here. I have a lot of great teammates and coaches here. It's a good group to be a part of."

Siemian has won back-to-back training camp battles for the starting job and started 10 games this season. However, the Broncos' offense struggled mightily at times, especially with turnovers, as Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all started games for the team.

Siemian finished with 2,285 yards passing with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was sacked 33 times and finished with a 73.3 passer rating.

Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway has promised an overhaul at the position. So, while Siemian, Lynch and Chad Kelly, a rookie who spent this season on injured reserve, are all under contract, the Broncos are expected to take a long look at quarterbacks in both free agency and the draft.