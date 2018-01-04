The Miami Dolphins will hire Dowell Loggains as their new offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Loggains had been serving the same role for the Chicago Bears the past two seasons.

The move reunites Loggains, the Bears' quarterbacks coach in 2015, with Adam Gase, who previously was offensive coordinator in Chicago before accepting Miami's head-coaching job.

Gase will continue to call plays for the Dolphins.

Loggains will take over for Clyde Christensen, who is likely to remain with the Dolphins and transition to another role, the source told Schefter.

The Dolphins went 6-10 this season and finished 28th in scoring. The Bears finished 29th and went 5-11, and they fired coach John Fox on Monday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.