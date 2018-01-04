Bills RB LeSean McCoy describes what it will take for him to be comfortable playing Sunday. (0:38)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said Thursday he believes he can play in Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as long as his injured right ankle does not cause him pain.

"I want to be able to cut well enough to where I don't have a lot of pain cutting," he said. "I just want to be close, or the best as far as [being] 100 percent as I can get. The type of game like this, you got to lay it all on the line. If I can't get 100 percent, as long as I'm out there and I can work effective enough, I'll do it. We'll just see."

However, McCoy does not want to make any promises about playing.

"Everyone on my team has been asking me the same questions, and I don't want to lie to them," he said. "People that know me, they know I want to be out there. But I've been in situations like this before here, playing on a bad ankle, bad foot, bad hamstring. I didn't do well at all, and I kind of hurt it, being in the same situation."

McCoy did not practice Thursday but took part in stretching, which he did not do Wednesday, before leaving the practice field with a trainer. Coach Sean McDermott said McCoy's departure was planned.

"I think we're moving in the right direction," McDermott said Thursday. "Will be able to get there in time? We'll see."

McDermott said he will discuss with the medical staff whether McCoy will be able to practice Friday before the Bills travel Saturday to Jacksonville.

McCoy, who rushed for 1,138 yards this season, was carted off the field in the third quarter of last Sunday's regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game, but was out of the boot by Wednesday.

"I'm able to walk around without any pain, so that's [good]," he said Thursday.

If McCoy cannot play Sunday, the Bills would be expected to use a combination of Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy at running back. They could also sign Aaron Green off their practice squad.