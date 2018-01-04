Leonard Fournette shows the Jags' offensive line his gratitude for reaching the 1,000-yard mark by getting them each Rolex watches. (0:29)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Seven Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemen are going to have some new jewelry to wear around town this weekend.

Running back Leonard Fournette purchased the starting offensive line and two reserves Rolex watches as a gift for helping him rush for 1,040 yards as a rookie this season. Fournette ordered them last week and they're expected to be delivered on Friday.

"Just to show them the dedication and all the hard work they put in to help me to get me where I'm at and also for this team," Fournette said. "Their hard work doesn't go unnoticed."

Fournette said he purchased watches for left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Patrick Omameh, center Brandon Linder, right guard A.J. Cann, and right tackle Jermey Parnell. He also bought ones for reserve center/guard Tyler Shatley and reserve swing tackle Josh Wells, both of whom started games when Parnell, Linder, Robinson and Omameh were injured.

Fournette said he had their number and initials engraved on each watch.

"I couldn't do it myself," Fournette said of his 1,000-yard season. "I can't block 11 guys on my own. That's the O-line, and wide receivers, too. They played a big part of contributing to me getting 1,000 yards."

Since Fournette plans on rushing for 1,000 yards every season, he was asked if he'll be giving similar gifts to his linemen each year. He didn't seem so certain about that, though.

"We'll see how it goes," he said.