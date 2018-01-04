ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' official Twitter account chided the Jacksonville Jaguars' account Thursday for suggesting the Bills had returned unused tickets for Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game.

The Bills tweeted Thursday afternoon it was "Fake news" that they had not used all of their allotted tickets to EverBank Field for the franchise's first postseason game since 1999.

Wait, wait, wait...



Unused tickets from the Bills? Fake news.



We didn't return any tickets. In fact, the next time you need help with a sellout, we'll take more. #GoBills https://t.co/3s8FkjgS6W — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 4, 2018

The Bills took their response a step further by adding to their tweet, "In fact, the next time you need help with a sellout, we'll take more."