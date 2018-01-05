ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Cincinnati Bengals as a thank you for their win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday that clinched the Bills' first playoff berth since 1999.

The Bills announced the shipment from local restaurant chain Duff's in a tweet Thursday evening:

Our friends at Duff's are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:

1440 wings

90 lbs of celery

30 lbs of carrots

6 gallons of blue cheese

9 gallons of Duff's wing sauce

And a TON of thank you's from Buffalo! #GoBills



See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

In a thank-you note to the Bengals posted on Twitter after Sunday's games, the Bills promised they would send wings to Cincinnati.

The Bills' gesture comes after thousands of fans donated to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's charitable foundation this week in appreciation for his 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to beat the Ravens. Almost $300,000 had been raised by Thursday morning, Dalton's charity announced on Twitter.

Fans also flocked to contribute to Boyd's cause, donating more than $50,000 to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.

This is not the first time an NFL team has sent a gift to another for helping to clinch a playoff berth. The Bills received a shipment of Primanti Brothers sandwiches from Pittsburgh after defeating the New York Jets in the 2015 regular-season finale to put the Steelers in the playoffs.

The Bills and Bengals seemed to have formed a bond this week, although the two teams will not play each other next season, unless they meet in the playoffs.