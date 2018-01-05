FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots issued a joint statement from owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady on Friday, the day ESPN published a story detailing tension among the three.

Editor's Picks For Kraft, Brady and Belichick, is this the beginning of the end? Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are aiming for a sixth Lombardi Trophy. But friction between the coach and star QB could put the future of a dynasty in doubt.

"For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."

Don Yee, the agent for both Brady and former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, also issued a statement regarding the ESPN story on Friday.

"I don't really know what to say; it's tough to have a response since it didn't appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don't believe everything you read," Yee said.

Late Friday afternoon, Alex Guerrero -- Brady's trainer and business partner, and a central figure in some of the reported disagreements among the three Patriots -- issued his own statement.

"Throughout my career I have been blessed to work with many remarkable athletes in a variety of sports. With every one of these clients, my only goal has been to help them bring forth positive changes in their body & mind. I have always tried to be respectful of the staff each player answers to, and I have never tried to create divisiveness or conflict. My ultimate goal has always been to do my very best to help the player get back on the field and help their team. I have never had any motive other than that," Guerrero said. "My approach is and always has been to give people information based on my beliefs -- then let them follow their own path toward what they believe works best for them. Ultimately every decision is up to each individual athlete."

The Patriots will host an AFC divisional-round playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 13, against either the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans or Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET).

The team practiced Wednesday and Thursday, and players are off the next few days. There is no scheduled media access with players or coaches until Sunday at the earliest.