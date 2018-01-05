JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may be getting their top receiver back for Sunday's home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team listed Marqise Lee as questionable on the game status report because of an ankle injury, but he said he's planning on being on the field for the franchise's first playoff game since 2007.

Jags WR Marqise Lee has been out with an ankle injury but says he will play against Buffalo if cleared AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Lee hasn't played since he was hurt early in the Jaguars' victory over Houston on Dec. 17.

The Jaguars also listed running back T.J. Yeldon (illness) as questionable.

"In my head, [I'll] just continue to have my head up as far as me playing," Lee said. "If I had to decide, I am going to play until they decide I'm not."

Lee participated in Friday's practice on a limited basis, which was the first time he's practiced since his injury. He said he did some cutting work to test how his right ankle would respond. He'll test the ankle again on Saturday.

"I'm not thinking about it," said Lee, whose 56 catches are a team high. "Feel a little pain; I'm assuming that's going to happen regardless. At the end of the day, it is what it is. I'm out there.

"... If I felt like I was going to go out there and be hurting and hurt the team, I wouldn't do it. But I feel like I can go out there, give it my all as far as be a solid 100 percent, and go out there and just produce for the team, or just do what they need me to do as far as this point. I feel like I can go out there and do it, so I'm going to go out there and do it."

The Jaguars have really missed Lee's presence the past two games. Quarterback Blake Bortles has been forced to rely on rookies Keelan Cole (42 catches), Dede Westbrook (27 catches) and first-year player Jaydon Mickens (six catches) as his primary targets because Allen Hurns (39 catches), the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver, had missed six consecutive games before his return last Sunday.

Cole, Westbrook and Mickens played well in the first three weeks of December, combining for 30 catches for 575 yards and six touchdowns. However, the trio has struggled the past two weeks with drops (including Westbrook dropping a perfectly thrown pass that would have been a touchdown), fumbles and running the wrong routes.