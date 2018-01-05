Jarvis Landry was one of three players fined for last Sunday's fourth-quarter melee against the Buffalo Bills, with the Miami Dolphins receiver being forced to cough up $48,620.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake and Bills cornerback Leonard Johnson were each fined $12,154.

Dolphins coach: Landry brawl 'embarrassing' Jarvis Landry's return to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 looked a little less likely Wednesday after coach Adam Gase delivered a stinging critique of the excitable receiver's behavior in the season finale.

As a repeat offender, Landry's fine was higher compared to the other two. The receiver was fined $48,618 a year ago for grabbing his crotch and spiking his helmet during a touchdown. celebration.

Both Landy and Drake were ejected after the fourth-quarter tussle in Miami that resulted in six flags and plenty of talk afterward.

Following his 1-yard touchdown catch, Landry shoved Bills safety Jordan Poyer, which set off a skirmish involving multiple players from both teams. Drake also was involved and threw his helmet after getting pulled from the pile.

Landry, Drake and Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills all received 15-yard penalties. Poyer and Johnson also were hit with unnecessary roughness penalties for Buffalo.

Landry said after the game that he was reacting in self-defense.

"I was just defending myself," Landry said. "I guess the second person is always getting caught."

Miami coach Adam Gase later called the brawl, and specifically Landry's role in it, "embarrassing."