ESPN has cut ties with radio contributors Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis following a month-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the two former players while they worked at NFL Network.

McNabb, Davis and three other NFL Network analysts -- Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans -- were named in a lawsuit filed by wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor. Faulk, Taylor and Evans were suspended by the network, pending its own investigation, in December.

In the lawsuit, McNabb was accused of sending inappropriate text messages, while Davis was accused of rubbing his body against the woman and engaging in lewd talk.