Disgruntled Cleveland Browns fans turn out to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday to voice their disappointment in the Browns, who became the second team in NFL history to post an 0-16 season. The "Perfect Season Parade 2.0" made one lap around the stadium, forming a zero, in frigid temperatures.

Spectators filled the road around FirstEnergy Stadium to cheer and jeer the parade. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

A Cleveland Browns fan gets in formation for the Perfect Season Parade 2.0 near a beat-up pickup truck. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Browns fans make their way around the stadium. Many fans thought the parade would send a message to owner Jimmy Haslam and coach Hue Jackson that change is needed. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Marching around the stadium in the shape of the number zero, Browns fans hold signs showing their disappointment in the team, which, they say, is years away from being an NFL contender. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Fred "Zippo" is a season-ticket holder and thinks this season was so dismal and the Browns need so much help that he's ready to sign up for the parade again next year. "We need help all the way around we're so far out of it." Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

A fan float complete with football field and toilet encapsulated the feelings of many Browns fans this season. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

A fan braves zero-degree temperatures to hold a sign showing his support for Johnny Manziel, who played with the Browns for two forgettable seasons. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

Covered in a paper bag, a fan displays the Browns' combined 1-31 record in 2016 and 2017. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

A fan holds a sign of owner Jimmy Haslam. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN

A list of names attached to the back of a fan's jersey illustrates just how many quarterbacks the Browns have gone through in recent years. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN