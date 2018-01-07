        <
          Photos: Cleveland Browns' Perfect Season Parade 2.0

          Some Browns fan brought more optimistic signs looking ahead to next year despite the 0-16 season. Michael F. McElroy for ESPN
          12:35 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Disgruntled Cleveland Browns fans turn out to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday to voice their disappointment in the Browns, who became the second team in NFL history to post an 0-16 season. The "Perfect Season Parade 2.0" made one lap around the stadium, forming a zero, in frigid temperatures.

