Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is one of the most in-demand head-coaching candidates interviewing for vacant jobs, but there's one additional reason his candidacy is attractive, especially to a team in need of a quarterback.

If Shurmur ends up being hired by a quarterback-needy team that he has interviewed with -- Arizona and the Giants stand out -- he could bring Vikings free-agent-quarterback-to-be Case Keenum with him, league sources told ESPN.

Shurmur and Keenum have developed a close working relationship in which the two men "both think very highly of each other," according to one source.

It's only natural, then, that if Shurmur's new team needed a quarterback, the man he's expected to look to would be Keenum, who has played like an MVP candidate this season in Minnesota.

Shurmur has received interest from the Cardinals, Bears, Lions and Giants. Keenum's contract is up after this postseason, and his value could grow with each round he helps Minnesota advance in the playoffs.

Shurmur has been Minnesota's offensive coordinator since November 2016, when he was promoted to replace Norv Turner. Keenum, 29, passed for career highs of 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions this regular season.