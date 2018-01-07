Steelers leading receiver Antonio Brown works out in preparation for his return in time for the playoffs after missing the last two games of the season due to a partially torn calf. (0:19)

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is getting ready for the playoffs with help from former NFL receiver Chad Johnson, who called Brown "injury-free" in a social media video over the weekend.

Brown, a unanimous first-team All-Pro who missed the final two regular-season games with a calf contusion, appeared in an Instagram video with Johnson in South Florida, where the two are training during the Steelers' bye weekend.

"We out here, injury-free. God is good," Johnson says to the camera while Brown smiles, arms crossed. "We called God. Back out here. [Brown] came to the shop. You get a flat tire, you come to the shop, you get the tire fixed. Where do you go? You go to the best feet ever."

Johnson, who made six Pro Bowls over 11 NFL seasons, said Brown will "keep that thing going next week" for the Steelers' AFC divisional round at Heinz Field.

"I don't know who up next -- [Jalen] Ramsey, [Marcus] Peters ... can get that work."

A second video featured Brown and Johnson running routes, with Johnson writing that Brown plans to "get them feet back on point."

Brown made an MVP push with 101 catches for a league-leading 1,533 yards before getting hurt in the first half of a Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Steelers teammates widely expect Brown back for the playoffs because of his rigorous work ethic. Brown has been rehabbing for the past few weeks.

"He's in the lab," said rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday.