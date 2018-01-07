Mularkey on job status: When it affects my family, it affects me (0:35)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Mike Mularkey wanted more support from the organization after leading the team to its first playoff win since the 2003 season, and on Sunday, he got it.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk gave Mularkey a vote of confidence, saying in a statement: "Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward."

"It was nice," Mularkey said when asked about Strunk's support. "What I really want is our franchise, organization and team to be talked about. That's the gist of it. That's not how you want to open up a press conference. You want to talk about beating a really good football [team] in their backyard. That's what I really want it to be about: what's happening good for our franchise."

He said he "absolutely" feels that he, Strunk and general manager Jon Robinson are on the same page now.

Mularkey had been the subject of ominous reports regarding his job security the past two weeks. He was frustrated that the Titans did nothing to quiet what he called "ridiculous" uncertainty regarding his job security.

Editor's Picks Mularkey 'assumed the worst' about job status Following the Titans' first playoff win since 2003, an emotional Mike Mularkey called having to listen to reports about his job security "ridiculous" and lamented that he hasn't "had any support" from the organization regarding his status as head coach.

Titans can no longer be lukewarm on Mike Mularkey The Titans need to either get hot or cold on Mike Mularkey, who coached the team to its first playoff win since the 2003 season on Saturday.

Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry fuel rally, first Titans playoff win since 2003 The young offensive stars accounted for all three of the Titans' second-half TDs in helping the team come back from a 21-3 halftime deficit Saturday. 2 Related

After the Titans defeated the Chiefs 22-21 in his first playoff appearance as a head coach, Mularkey said, "I haven't had any support to say I was [safe]. I just assumed the worst."

Reports of Mularkey's potential departure from Tennessee -- because of quarterback Marcus Mariota's regression and the team's overall offensive struggles this season -- began weighing on him and his family the past few weeks, he said. He spent several minutes before the Titans' win over the Chiefs taking pictures and soaking in the moment with his wife, Betsy.

This is Mularkey's third head-coaching job. He was unsuccessful in his first two stops, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills. Strunk hired Mularkey before Robinson arrived.

"I regret that outside rumors gained a life of their own," Strunk said. "No one has been a bigger supporter of Mike Mularkey than I have over the last two-plus seasons. Mike and Jon have changed the culture of our team and organization, and I am so happy we have been able to bring success on the field to our fans."

The Titans have gone 19-14 since Mularkey took over as full-time head coach in 2016. They were 5-27 over the previous two years. Mularkey guided Tennessee to a 9-7 record and its first playoff berth in nine years this season.

Tennessee overcame an 18-point deficit to win at Kansas City, showing many of the characteristics Mularkey preaches, such as resiliency and toughness. Several key Titans players, including Mariota, running back Derrick Henry, tight end Delanie Walker and linebacker Brian Orakpo, raved about the job Mularkey has done.

"We've had back-to-back winning seasons. We made the playoffs. We won a playoff game," said Orakpo, who played in and won the first playoff game of his nine-year NFL career on Saturday. "What more do people want? It's f---ing ridiculous."

Orakpo gave Mularkey the game ball after their win.

Walker added: "I always had faith in Mike. When he was trying to get the job, I was the one that had his back. I wanted him here. I knew his philosophy. I knew what he was going to bring to this team, and you can see it."

"We're a very close team. Staff is very close with the guys," Mularkey said. "They've been unbelievable. They've trusted the process."

The Titans will play the Patriots in the divisional round at New England at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday.