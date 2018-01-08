Antonio Brown says "stay tuned" on whether he returns to full strength, praises the Steelers' supporting cast of receivers and recalls his scary calf injury moment. (0:37)

PITTSBURGH -- Fresh off his first practice in more than three weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to do everything possible to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It's the playoffs -- you've go to do whatever it takes," said Brown, speaking from his locker for the first time since his Week 15 calf injury.

Editor's Picks Steelers get their playoff wish: A rematch with the Jaguars The Steelers hoped to get another crack at Jacksonville after the Jaguars pounded them, 30-9, in Week 5. The Steelers host Jacksonville next Sunday.

Brown suffered what coach Mike Tomlin called a significant lower leg contusion in the second quarter of a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 15.

Several teammates have said they expect Brown to play in the AFC divisional round at Heinz Field because of his rigorous work ethic and toughness.

Brown, the league's only unanimous All-Pro after posting a league-high 1,533 yards in less than 14 full games, won't go that far yet, but he said he "definitely" wants and plans to prove teammates right.

Brown worked with former Pro Bowl receiver and friend Chad Johnson over the weekend in South Florida to work on open-field cutting.

"We'll see how it goes and how the week progressed. I feel I was able to go through practice," said Brown, who completed most of Monday's session. "I can still get a little better, but it was good to be out there. ... There's still a lot to test. First day of the week."

Brown recalled a "pretty ugly" injury that resulted in team officials rushing him to the hospital during the game against the Patriots. Brown said he won't divulge specifics with his injury, but he's grateful he's in a position to play again this year.

"Absolutely [scary]," Brown said. "As soon as the incident happened, with an MRI, and we're in a police car right to the hospital -- I'm pretty grateful. [I] can grow from this experience. No man playing this game has never had adversity. I'm glad I'm able to be on my feet today talking to you guys."