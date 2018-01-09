KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs promoted from within for their new offensive coordinator. They hired running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to replace Matt Nagy, who was hired Monday as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Bieniemy, 48, has been with the Chiefs as their running backs coach since 2013, when Andy Reid arrived as head coach.

"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," Reid said. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He's a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."

Editor's Picks New Bears coach regrets 'failure' of Chiefs' loss New Bears coach Matt Nagy says he "felt terrible" for his offensive playcalling during the Chiefs' loss to the Titans, and says he'll learn from his mistakes.

Bieniemy has experience as a coordinator. He served in that role in 2011 and 2012 at the University of Colorado.

Bieniemy played nine seasons as an NFL running back for three teams. His final NFL season in 1999 was with the Philadelphia Eagles, who at the time were coached by Reid.

Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West have had breakout seasons at running back for the Chiefs the last three seasons. Each led the Chiefs in rushing once over the past three seasons, and Hunt, a third-round draft pick, led the league in rushing this season as a rookie.

The Chiefs' season ended Saturday with a 22-21 AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.