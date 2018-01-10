COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers will keep defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt around for the 2018 season.

A team spokesperson confirmed the Chargers have reached agreements with Bradley and Whisenhunt to remain with the Chargers.

Bradley will receive a three-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks were among the other teams reportedly interested in Bradley's services.

In his first season with the Chargers, Bradley turned the Bolts into one of the best defensive units in the NFL. The Chargers allowed just 17 points a contest, No. 3 in the league.

Led by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers totaled 43 sacks in 2017, tied for fifth in the NFL. The Chargers also finished with 18 interceptions, tied for sixth in the league.

The Chargers led the NFL in passing yards under Whisenhunt's guidance, with Keenan Allen totaling a career-high 102 catches and 1,393 receiving yards and Melvin Gordon rushing for a career-high 1,105 rushing yards.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn said one of the team's priorities this offseason was retaining Bradley and Whisenhunt.