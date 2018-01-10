Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace sounded off on college football players not getting paid enough after Alabama's national championship victory over Georgia.

"It's just a messed-up system and messed-up situation," Wallace said Tuesday night. "But it's not going to change."

Wallace's criticism began Tuesday afternoon, when he responded to a tweet about Alabama coaches receiving $1.27 million in bonuses from winning the national title. When contacted Tuesday, Wallace said the coaches deserve that money, but that he believes there's enough to go around to the athletes.

Wallace, who went to Ole Miss, recounted how he would only have $180 each month after paying his bills and wouldn't know where his next meal would come from. He often wouldn't be able to use the school's meal plan because the cafeteria was closed after he attended study hall.

Yet players get nothing!! I remember being in college literally wondering where my next meal was gonna come from.. Couldn't call home because I knw my mom didn't have it and didn't wanna put that burden on her knowing her child was hundred of miles away with nothing to eat smh https://t.co/EIMlCvJhaZ — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) January 9, 2018

Wallace called it "ridiculous" that athletes are scraping to get by when schools spend millions on a giant video screen. Ole Miss' Pavilion, which opened in January 2016, cost $96.5 million.

"If you have money to do all of that, you definitely have some money to make sure people have something in their pockets," Wallace said.

Wallace's suggestion is to give athletes an extra $1,000 per month.

"You're not going to be living lavish," Wallace said. "You're just going to be living normal."