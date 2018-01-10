Rich Gannon told 95.7 The Game that he spoke with new head coach Jon Gruden on Wednesday morning and declined an opportunity to be the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach.

Gannon played three seasons for Gruden during the coach's first stint with the Raiders, and he attended Gruden's introductory news conference Tuesday. Gannon, an NFL analyst on television and radio, said he realized on the flight to Oakland that he couldn't make the time commitment needed to be on Gruden's staff.

"I really came to my senses probably on the flight up there yesterday to go to the press conference and just realized that to work alongside Jon Gruden it takes a special person," Gannon said. "It takes a person with great energy, passion and commitment and, more importantly, time. I didn't think it would be fair to myself, my family or even to Jon not to be all in in with him."

Gannon, 52, told 95.7 The Game that he still plans to be involved with the Raiders "in some smaller capacity."

Gannon was the NFL MVP in 2002. The Raiders capped that season with a loss to Gruden and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.