METAIRIE, La. -- The Sean Payton dance craze that has become the latest rage in New Orleans briefly took over the Saints locker room on Wednesday.

Linebacker Craig Robertson toured the room with a boom box on his shoulder, blasting the new "Hit the Sean Payton" song by local musician Shamarr Allen. The tune was inspired by Payton's dance moves during New Orleans' locker room celebration following Sunday's wild-card win over the Carolina Panthers.

A group of Saints defensive linemen danced along with the song -- clearly having done some film study to get their coach's moves just right.

The "Hit the Sean Payton" song made the rounds on social media Wednesday, from a local kindergarten class to Saints superfan and ESPY winner Jarrius Robertson re-purposing his recent dance with Alabama coach Nick Saban.

"He was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna show the world my skills,' and he did," Saints guard Larry Warford joked. "[The music video] looked dope. Hopefully we'll be dancing again after the game. 'Hit the Sean Payton,' right?"

Saints coach Sean Payton is known for his offensive mind, but his dancing skills are now gaining attention. AP Photo/Bill Feig

When asked if Payton addressed the video with the team in any funny way, Warford said, "Not yet. But I think the room's catching on now."

Payton laughed about the song when asked about it on Wednesday morning.

"I've heard just a snippet last night, at about 1:30 in the morning. I was overwhelmed," said Payton, who also referenced the new "Sean Payton Blonde Ale" that was released by the local Port Orleans Brewing Co., co-owned by Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief.

"I got a beer and a song in the same two weeks," Payton said.