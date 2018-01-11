The Chicago Bears have hired former Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich to be their offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Helfrich, who was fired by Oregon after the 2016 season, will be part of the Bears' staff under new coach Matt Nagy.

Editor's Picks Brad Childress: Bears' Matt Nagy aggressive as a playcaller New coach Matt Nagy will "do some things differently" with a Bears offense that has grown conservative in recent years.

Bears' Matt Nagy calls pre-draft Mitchell Trubisky meeting 'unbelievable' New Bears coach Matt Nagy is already familiar with Mitchell Trubisky after spending time with the quarterback before last year's draft.

Matt Nagy's fortunes in Chicago hinge on Mitchell Trubisky After working for Andy Reid and working wonders with QB Alex Smith, the Bears' new coach was brought in for one reason, and it isn't to fix the defense. 2 Related

After serving as offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly, Helfrich became head coach of the Ducks in 2013. He went 37-16 over four seasons, leading Oregon to the first College Football Playoff championship game after the 2014 season.

In those four seasons, Oregon averaged 42.6 points per game and 536.7 yards per game, which ranked second and third among FBS schools, respectively, during that time period.

Helfrich will try to right the ship, as the Bears are looking to become more offensive-minded under Nagy, who served as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs prior to becoming the Bears' new head coach on Monday.

Nagy confirmed on Monday that he will be calling his own plays.

Since 2015, the Bears' offense is ranked tied for 30th in points per game (18.3).

Helfrich, who developed Tennessee Titans quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota in college, will work with Nagy in developing Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears finished 5-11 in 2017, haven't reached the playoffs since 2010 and have missed the postseason in 10 of the last 11 years. The Bears have finished last in the NFC North for four straight seasons.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.