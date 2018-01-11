Former Miami Dolphins assistant Chris Foerster told NFL.com that he hopes to coach again after completing rehab and that the release of the video showing him using cocaine was what he needed to clean up his life.

Foerster resigned as the Dolphins' offensive line coach in October, after the video surfaced.

He entered rehab on Oct. 9, the same day of his resignation, and completed the 60-day program for drug and alcohol addiction on Dec. 8. Besides his problems with cocaine, Foerster told NFL.com that he had abused alcohol for nearly 30 years.

He is now in a sober-living facility as part of a 24-day outpatient treatment program. He is subjected to drug tests twice a week.

He told NFL.com that the video was filmed during a stretch when he had used cocaine for eight or nine straight days. The video was leaked by Kijuana Nige, who said she released it to expose racial inequality in America. Foerster said he met Nige in California when the Dolphins were relocated by Hurricane Irma.

Foerster was 55 at the time of the video's release and spent his 56th birthday in rehab.

"I was to the point where I was just praying to God, I want this stuff out," Foerster told the website.

"Not like exposed, but I want this out of my life. I can't do this anymore. All this s--- I had going on outside of work, I don't want to do this anymore. I don't want to drink anymore. I don't want to use anymore. And sure enough, two weeks later, the video came out. So you can say it's divine intervention. It wasn't the way I saw everything leaving my life like that. But I knew it was coming. At 55 years old, man, I just couldn't do this anymore."

Foerster told NFL.com that he is open to coaching at any level but is at peace if his career is over.

"Is that going to be on the high school level? The college level? Is it never going to be again? Then maybe it's never again. I had 25 years in the league and 10 in college. I've been blessed. I made a terrible mistake and I'm responsible for it, and I didn't go to treatment because I wanted to get my job back," he told the website. "I knew this s--- was out of control. It's been the most humbling experience. But it's what I needed."