ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills on Friday fired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, the team announced.

The Bills finished 29th in average yards per game (302.6) and were tied for 24th in offensive points scored (17.6) this season. Buffalo finished with a 9-7 record and lost 10-3 in an AFC wild-card game to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We're not satisfied with the whole offense, and it wasn't just about [quarterback] Tyrod [Taylor]," general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday. "There's a lot of hands in the cookie jar, so to speak, and [coach] Sean [McDermott] and I, we're going to talk about everything, and we know we have to get better on offense, on defense, on special teams. We are far from a finished product."

Second-half scoring was a particular issue for the Bills' offense. Buffalo averaged 5.6 second-half points per game after Week 10, including the playoff loss. The Bills' four offensive touchdowns in the second half over that period were tied for second fewest in the NFL.

Dennison joined the Bills last January after McDermott replaced Rex Ryan as coach. Dennison previously had two stints as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator (2006-08 and 2015-16) and Houston Texans' offensive coordinator (2010-13), working primarily under Gary Kubiak.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison speaks to head coach Sean McDermott during training camp. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

The Bills' change at offensive coordinator will likely coincide with a change at quarterback this offseason. Taylor, in his third season as Buffalo's starting quarterback, finished 14th in Total QBR (53.0) this season, 16th in passer rating (89.2), 15th in completion percentage (62.6), 23rd in yards per pass attempt (6.66) and 25th in passing touchdowns (14). Taylor's Total QBR, passer rating, yards per attempt and passing touchdowns all declined in each of his three seasons since joining the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo has the No. 21 and No. 22 picks in April's draft, as well as its original second-round pick and the Los Angeles Rams' second-round selection.