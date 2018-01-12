Vikings head coach Mike Zimmerman discusses his uncertainty on QB Sam Bradford's status and breaks down why the Saints will be challenging. (0:40)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Mike Zimmer said he hasn't made a decision regarding whether Sam Bradford will dress in Sunday's divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

In order for that to happen, the Minnesota Vikings would need to activate the quarterback off injured reserve and make space for him on the 53-man roster. Bradford wrapped up his fifth practice on Friday after returning last week.

Zimmer said Bradford is working his way back in with the other quarterbacks but 'has a ways to go still.'

"It's kind of hard to get reps when you're getting your starter ready," Zimmer said. "When you have 40 reps in a practice and he gets five and Bridgewater gets five."

The Vikings are operating within a three-week window to move Bradford to the active roster or keep him on IR. The latest they could make a move would be the week leading into the Super Bowl on Jan. 24, should they still be playing.

If Minnesota decides to activate Bradford ahead of this weekend's game, Zimmer says he believes the quarterback is healthy enough to play, should the Vikings need to go down the depth chart.

Earlier in the week, Zimmer revealed he knows who will backup Case Keenum but would not disclose his plan. Bridgewater spoke to ESPN in the Vikings' locker room and said he did not know if either he or Bradford would be active Sunday, and which of them would be selected as the No. 2 quarterback.

Bradford was not present during media availability following the Vikings' final practice of the week.

Minnesota has never had three quarterbacks active during a game since Zimmer arrived in 2014.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.