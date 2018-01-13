Steve Young says that Vikings QB Case Keenum will have to take risks and "be an artist" in order to beat Drew Brees and the Saints. (0:43)

The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Sam Bradford off injured reserve Saturday morning and moved him to the 53-man roster.

Bradford, who was placed on IR on Nov. 8 with a left knee injury, returned to practice last week and completed his fifth practice Friday.

Between Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Bradford and Kyle Sloter, the Vikings now have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Tight end Kyle Carter was waived Saturday to make room for Bradford.

Bradford has played in one full game this season when he torched the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 for 346 passing yards and three touchdowns. In that game, the quarterback sustained a noncontact knee injury that forced him to miss his next three starts. Bradford returned in Chicago in Week 5 but was pulled before halftime after aggravating his injured left knee.

Bradford's activation does not guarantee he will be among the 46 active players Sunday, and it's unclear whether Bridgewater will continue to back up Keenum as he has been doing since Week 10 or whether the Vikings will turn to Bradford now that he is back on the active roster. Minnesota has never had three quarterbacks active during a game since coach Mike Zimmer arrived in 2014.

Earlier this week, Zimmer said he knows who his backup quarterback will be when the Vikings host the Saints in the divisional round but chose not to disclose his plan.

Zimmer did say that he believes Bradford is healthy enough to play should the Vikings need to rely on him in the postseason.